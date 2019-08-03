A Lawrenceville man accused of putting “I Love Trump” stickers on a local Democratic Party official’s car while she was grocery shopping, yelling at her and then following her around town has been arrested on at least one charge related to the incident and will likely face more, Gwinnett Solicitor General Brian Whiteside confirmed Friday.
William Thomas Dunaway, 57, was arrested Thursday on a criminal trespass damage charge for putting the stickers on Gwinnett Democratic Party First Vice Chairwoman Sharon Wood’s car in the parking lot of a Lawrenceville Publix in July. The charge is a misdemeanor and Dunaway had been released from jail Thursday on a $650 bond.
“I think it says you shouldn’t follow people around,” Whiteside said. “I don’t think that you should follow a woman around (or) follow anyone around and we’re determined to enforce the laws of Gwinnett County, and the state and the United States of America. (Woods) being a Democrat means nothing. We’re going to enforce the law.”
If he is convicted of criminal trespass damage, Dunaway could face one year in jail or on probation and a fine of up to $1,000, Whiteside said.
But that is not the only charge that Dunaway could end up facing related to the incident. Whiteside said his office plans to move forward with formal court accusations on charges of simple assault and stalking against Dunaway as well.
“The message we’re sending (by prosecuting the case) is we’re not going to have any violence against women in this county,” Whiteside said.
Lawrenceville resident Sharon Wood is an active member of the Gwinnett Democratic Party, and she doesn't shy away from showing support for her party — but she said that support lead to a harrowing experience with a Trump supporter Monday.
Wood previously told the Daily Post that she was leaving the grocery store at the corner of Sugarloaf Parkway and Five Forks Trickum Road July 15 and found the “I Love Trump” stickers placed on top of bumper stickers she had for Stacey Abrams and the Black Lives Matter movement.
As she removed the stickers and went to get in her car, a man — allegedly Dunaway — yelled “(expletive) traitor” at her from a work van across the parking lot.
Wood then got into her car and said she realized the man was following her and turning when she turned.
“That’s when I stopped being annoyed and started being scared,” Wood told the Daily Post last month.
She eventually was able to lose the man by quickly pulling off the road and into a shopping center parking lot.
Wood said she later called the company listed on the side of the van and that a man — also allegedly Dunaway — confirmed he was the person who put the stickers on her car.
A post attributed to a “Tommy Dunaway” showed up on Facebook a few days later with a photo of the back of Woods’ car and a message which said, “I added some ‘I love Trump’ stickers to this (expletive) collection.”
Jail records show Dunaway has been booked into the county jail in the past on multiple charges over the years, including allegations of simple battery, second degree criminal damage to property and terroristic threats and acts.
Most of those previous charges were tied to three arrests which occurred in late 2001 and early 2002. The other time, which involved the terroristic threats and acts charge, was in 1993.
The outcomes of those previous cases was not immediately known Friday afternoon.
This week marked the first time since 2002 that Dunaway had been booked into the county jail, according to jail records.