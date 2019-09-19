A man who is accused of assaulting his girlfriend and pointing a gun at her turned himself in to authorities on Thursday afternoon.
Police said Jamal Alexander, 26, fled his apartment following a domestic dispute with his girlfriend in which he allegedly pointed a gun at her and tried to choke her with a pillow. A SWAT team was activated and officers searched the residence, but did not locate him.
Alexander turned himself in at the Gwinnett County Police Department Central Precinct, police said, and he was booked into Gwinnett County Jail on charges of aggravated assault and simple battery.
Police said a female victim called 911 on Thursday morning after she and her boyfriend, Alexander, got into a physical domestic dispute.
Officers made multiple attempts to contact Alexander, who police believed was inside the unit with an infant child at the time.
The SWAT team was activated and negotiators tried to contact Alexander for approximately 30 minutes, but heard no response. Police obtained a search warrant and entered the apartment.
Police said at approximately 8:59 a.m. the child had been removed from the unit and returned to his mother. The baby had not sustained any serious injuries.
Police said Alexander likely fled prior to the officers' arrival.