Despite Gov. Brian Kemp ending the state's shelter in place order, the Mall of Georgia and Sugarloaf Mills will not open today as had previously been reported.
Instead, those Gwinnett malls and most malls in the metro area will remain closed through the weekend and plan to open Monday after closing due to coronavirus concerns.
Simon Malls, which is the biggest mall owner in the United States, said the following properties, in addition to the two in Gwinnett, will reopen on May 4:
• Lenox Square
• Phipps Plaza
• Town Center at Cobb
According to Simon Malls, only the Calhoun Outlet Marketplace and the North Georgia Premium Outlets will open today.
According to previous reports, the malls will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon until 6 p.m. on Sundays.
Several steps to ensure social distancing, including roping off every other urinal and sink in bathrooms, limiting the number of open entrances to ensure the number of shoppers to one for every 50 square feet, placing decals on the floor to direct traffic, requiring employees to wear masks and take frequent handwashing breaks and regularly sanitizing high-touch areas.
Children’s play areas will reportedly remain closed and mall officials will make free masks and hand sanitizing packets available to shoppers upon request. Shoppers will be encouraged to wear masks while they are in the mall.
