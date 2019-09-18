University of Georgia football fans can tailgate before Saturday's game against Notre Dame without going to the game.
The Mall of Georgia will host its second Ultimate Family Tailgate starting at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday prior to the game at 8 p.m.
There will be activities for kids and live music from local singer Chris Hamrick. Guests can purchase drinks from one of The Village’s restaurants and watch the game on the lawn. Drinks and food are available at The Cheesecake Factory, P.F. Changs, Tin Lizzy’s, Marlow’s Tavern and Smokey Bones. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit back and enjoy the festivities.
The game will be playing on an LED screen in The Village.