The Mall of Georgia will host CPR training sessions, presented by the National Texas Two Step CPR Board of Directors, First Impact and HealthCorps from noon to 4 p.m. on Feb. 15 in the Belk Court.
National Texas Two Step CPR is an annual event aimed at engaging and educating the public on the benefits of compressions-only/hands-only CPR. Since its inception in 2015, this project has trained over 18,500 people in proper compressions-only CPR technique, with the help of 700 medical students each year.
The National Texas Two Step CPR event does not provide participants with CPR certification. It is a short training session on how to perform CPR in the out-of-hospital cardiac arrest situation. The goal is to teach people the mechanics of CPR in a short time frame, so they will know what to do in an emergency situation.
The event is free and open to the public. Interested participants can learn more about National Texas Two Step CPR at twostepcpr.com or visit mallofgeorgia.com for more information on the event.
