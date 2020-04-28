It appears two malls in Gwinnett County will reopen their doors this weekend after being closed for more than a month because of the COVID-19 coronavirus disease pandemic.
CNBC reported the Mall of Georgia and Sugarloaf Mills are among several malls that Simon Property Group plans to reopen on Friday. The CNBC report is based upon an internal memo the news outlet reportedly obtained.
Simon officials have not yet confirmed the plans to re-open.
Other Simon-owned shopping centers in the Georgia that will reportedly reopen Friday include Lenox Square Mall, Phipps Plaza, Town Center at Cobb, Calhoun Outlet Marketplace and North Georgia Premium Outlets.
Simon-owned properties in Alaska, Arkansas, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas are also expected to re-open Friday.
Simon had closed its properties in mid-March because of the pandemic.
