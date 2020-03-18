Simon-owned malls across the U.S., including the Mall of Georgia and Sugarloaf Mills will close their doors to shoppers temporarily because of the ongoing outbreak of the coronavirus known as COVID-19.
All Simon-owned malls will reportedly close at 7 p.m., and remain closed until March 29.
"The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities," said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Simon.
Other local malls in Georgia that Simons owns includes Lenox Square Mall and Phipps Plaza in Atlanta, Town Center at Cobb in Kennesaw, North Georgia Premium Outlets in Dawsonville and Calhoun Outlet Marketplace in Calhoun.
Return to gwinnettdailypost.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.