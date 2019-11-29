Perhaps the retailer's Super Bowl is the evening of Thanksgiving and Black Friday.
When it opened to customers at 6 p.m. on Thursday, the Mall of Georgia was packed with shoppers looking for sales and deals for Christmas gifts, Mall of Georgia’s Director of Marketing and Business Development Teresa Holloway said.
She said the trend continued when the mall reopened Friday morning at 6 a.m.
"Parking lots were consistently between 75% to 95% full, with the crowd steadily building throughout the morning and early afternoon," Holloway said. "We saw lots of shoppers with bags from Apple, PINK, Old Navy, H&M, Abercrombie, Hollister and of course our department stores"
Holloway said some shoppers she spoke with said they were not only buying gifts for others but also a few for themselves.
Beyond shopping deals, the Mall of Georgia is also operating holiday themed entertainment. Guests can have pictures made with Santa and the mall features two children’s play areas in The Village and a newly-renovated indoor play area.
As one of the most popular shopping destinations in the metro area, the Mall of Georgia is trying to bring new brands to provide to customers. A few are available for the first time this holiday season.
"We continually seek to bring the best brands, experiences, services and amenities to our shoppers, including newly opened JD Sports, BoxLunch and sampling of holiday pop-ups," Holloway said.