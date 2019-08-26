The American Red Cross will hold blood drives at the Mall of Georgia on Friday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
Donors will receive a special edition T-shirt from the American Red Cross while supplies last.
The drive will take place on the upper level of the mall near Dick's Sporting Goods. To schedule an appointment in advance, visit redcrossblood.org and enter code "moga."
Statistics provided by the American Red Cross said shortages of all types of blood usually occur during the summer and winter holidays. The American Red Cross supplies approximately 45% of the nation's blood supply.