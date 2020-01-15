The first dedicated esports joint venture between Simon Properties and Allied Esports will be located at the Mall of Georgia in Buford, the companies have announced.
Officials from Simon and Allied Esports announced plans last summer to team up to offer esports venues at select Simon malls, but they did not specify which location will be the first until this week. The two-story venue will be located in the Mall of Georgia's Village area.
“We’ve long felt that the gaming and esports communities in the Southeast, especially the greater Atlanta metropolitan area, are vibrant and growing and believe we have a location at Mall of Georgia that will serve as a dynamic hub for esports experiences in the region,” said Jud Hannigan, CEO of Allied Esports,, in a statement.
“We’re excited to launch this first-of-its-kind on-mall venue and continue to develop and expand on this new concept for additional Simon destinations.”
The 13,000-square-foot venue will be located in an existing retail space at the mall. Renovation is expected to begin this spring and venue is expected to open sometime in the later half of this year.
Officials said it will feature both PCs and consoles that will be available for daily use as well as full food and beverage options, "experiential retail" and broadcast and streaming production capabilities.
Allied Esports also plans to hold amateur and professional esports tournaments and events for multiple sports at the new venue. As part of the agreement reached by Simon Properties and Allied Esports last June, the two companies will co-produce a national amateur esports tournament that will be called the Simon Cup.
The tournament will include online competitions and events at esports venues located in Simon malls.
“Allied Esports’ new esports facility is a perfect complement to the mix of shopping, dining and entertainment options at Mall of Georgia,” mall General Manager John DiCioccio said in a statement. “Our guests enjoy experiential offerings, and this new concept is certain to become a fast favorite among those who visit the center.”
