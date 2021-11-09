The Mall of Georgia was evacuated Tuesday night after a fire broke out at the rue21 store, officials said.
The fire was quickly extinguished, according to Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services spokesman Brian Gaeth. But the mall had to be evacuated due to smoke.
At 6:35 p.m., Gaeth said the mall was still evacuated and Gwinnett County police were assisting with crowd control.
Gaeth said the fire was first reported by a caller to 9-1-1, who reported seeing flames toward the rear of the store as shoppers tried to put out the blaze with fire extinguishers.
"Upon arrival, there was an active alarm and the mall was being evacuated," Gaeth said. "Firefighters proceeded to recon the area and found a clothing rack on fire and smoke filling the main mall corridor.
"They were able to quickly extinguish the fire with two pressurized water extinguishers and there was no extension beyond the area of origin. Firefighters used an electric fan to remove smoke from the store."
Gaeth said a mall security guard was evaluated for possible smoke inhalation but declined treatment.
