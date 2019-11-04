Simon announced the opening of a new JD Sports location at Mall of Georgia.
JD Sports is a UK-based sports fashion and street style clothing store. The store is located on the upper level near Macy’s.
“Just in time for the holidays, JD Sports has something for every athlete or sports fan on our guests’ lists,” Teresa Holloway, director of marketing and business development for Mall of Georgia, said. “Our shoppers continuously seek innovative store experiences, and this new concept offers an extended selection of top-tier brands our visitors are sure to love!”
The 8,252 square-foot store offers clothing by a variety of brands, including Nike, Adidas, New Balance, The North Face, Supply & Demand, Timberland, Converse, Champion, Jordan, Puma, Ellesse, Pink Soda Sport, Fila, Reebok, Under Armour and Vans.
Mall of Georgia recently announced a new store that specializes in makeup, hair, nail and skincare products and another store the specializes in perfume. Sally Beauty, offering over 5,000 hair, nail and skincare products, is set to open early 2020 on the upper level near Macy’s. Perfume World will open on the upper level across from Apple.
There is also a new Krispy Kreme kiosk open in Center Court.