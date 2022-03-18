featured Mall of Georgia and Sugarloaf Mills announce that the Easter Bunny has returned for visits, photos From Staff Reports Mar 18, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If you want to get photos of your children with the Easter Bunny, that opportunity is now open at the Mall of Georgia and will soon be happening at Sugarloaf Mills.At the Mall of Georgia, the Bunny arrives March 18 and will be available for visits through April 16.According to mall officials, these are the things you need to know before you go: • Reservations are encouraged. Make Bunny reservations today by clicking here.• Families may choose to sit with Bunny or maintain social distance.• The Bunny’s helpers will wear masks throughout the duration of each visit.The Bunny Photo Experience hours are Monday – Saturday from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. and noon – 6 p.m. on Sunday. On Saturday, April 16, hours are 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.Mall of Georgia will also host events with the Bunny this season including: • Caring Bunny, for children with disabilities – Sunday, April 3 from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.• Pet Photos – Sunday, April 10 from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.At Sugarloaf Mills, which like the Mall of Georgia is owned by Simon Malls, the Bunny will be onsite April 1-16. The same protocols will be followed at Sugarloaf Mills as at the Mall of Georgia.The Bunny Photo Experience hours at Sugarloaf Mills are Monday – Saturday from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. and noon – 6 p.m. on Sunday. On Saturday, April 16, hours are 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Sugarloaf Mills will also host events with the Bunny this season including:• Caring Bunny, for children with disabilities – Sunday, April 3 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.Sugarloaf Mills is located at 5900 Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville. 