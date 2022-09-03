The 2022 Moxie Award Winners (L to R) — Carol Burrell, Northeast Georgia Health Systems; Lisa Anders, Explore Gwinnett Tourism & Film; Melissa Meeker, The Water Tower; Jennifer Fennell, Jackson EMC; Jasmine Billings, City of Lawrenceville; Hilda Abbott, RudHil Companies; and Jennifer Hibbard, ViewPoint Health.
Photo: Kate Awtrey-King, Awtrey Media Group
Jasmine Billings, Community Development Manager for the City of Lawrenceville, was honored with the On The Rise Award.
Photo: Bruce Johnson
A crowd of nearly 600 attended the 2022 Moxie Awards program.
The definition of moxie is “courageous spirit and determination; perseverance” so it is a fitting name for the Gwinnett Chamber awards that honor the county’s women business leaders.
This pas Wednesday the Chamber announced seven winners and recognized more than 100 finalists at the 2022 Moxie Awards. Established to honor women professionals, the Moxie Awards program had nearly 600 attendees.
“The Moxie Awards seek to highlight innovative and driven women leaders who are making an impact in their places of work, their communities, and their families,” said Nick Masino, president and CEO of the Gwinnett Chamber and Partnership Gwinnett. “Gwinnett is fortunate to have such exceptional female leaders in our community and we congratulate the winners and finalists recognized and celebrated, here, today.”
Now in its fifth year, the Moxie Awards program hosts business leaders from across the metro Atlanta region. Seven winners were selected from 100 finalists, all within key categories that focused on everything from employers who champion women in business to individuals who have excelled as leaders, innovators, up-and-comers, and community engagers.
The event included a keynote address on the five traits that great leaders will exhibit in the future, delivered by Sarah Hathorn, an executive coach and CEO of Hathorn Consulting Group. Hathorn invited attendees to contact her directly for insights on her address and donated three executive coaching sessions to winners drawn from a basket at the end of the program.
