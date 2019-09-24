One of Norcross' oldest existing hotels is about to undergo a $20 million renovation that will see it turned into a full-service, four-star Crowne Plaza hotel, according to the city's economic development department.
Apsilon Hotel Group is renovating the 30-year-old Garden Plaza, an extended stay hotel, to become a Crowne Plaza flagship hotel. City officials said it would be the first full-service, four-star hotel in Norcross. It will be designed to cater to business travelers.
Norcross' economic development department said it is part of an effort to move away from opening new extended stay hotels in Norcross. The city said it has the largest number of extended stay hotels in Gwinnett County.
“I appreciate partnering with the Apsilon Hotel Group and their willingness to work with staff," Norcross Mayor Craig Newton said in a statement. "After several months of planning and negotiating, we made the numbers work from the cost of renovating another extended stay hotel to moving to a full-service, luxury brand and now, we are ushering in the city’s first four-star hotel.”
Apsilon Hotel Group is working with Holiday Hospitality Franchising LLC to renovate the hotel, which is located on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, near the spot where that road splits from State Route 141.
The hotel will have 235 rooms, including 122 king bedrooms, 108 queen bedrooms and five luxury suites; three ballrooms; indoor and outdoor pools; a fitness center; a business center; and new materials, finishes and architectural design features that are designed to be more upscale. The renovation is expected to include the upgrading or replacing of landscaping, signs, handrails, parking lots, curbs, lighting and patio areas, according to Norcross officials.
Aromatherapy kits, "Quiet Zones" and rooms that include 55-inch televisions, in-room coffee makers, premium bedding, hair dryers, irons and ironing boards are some of the other amenities that the refurbished hotel is expected to have.