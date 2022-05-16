Mailers sent to Democratic Party voters concerning the Georgia Senate District 7 race have led to criticisms of votes concerning local elections board, accusations of lies being spread about a sitting state lawmaker, and has stirred trouble among Gwinnett Democrats.
The mailers, which attack state Rep. Beth Moore and claims she helped Republicans in the General Assembly "suppress" voters, have been sent to voters in Senate District 7 by Nabilah Islam's campaign. Moore and Islam are running to be the Democratic nominee for the seat.
"It's disappointing to see the extent of lies people, especially a fellow Democrat, will tell in order to win an election — ironically, in order to hold the public's trust," Moore said in a Facebook post attacking one of the mailers.
Islam responded by claiming, "the fact remains that throughout her time in office, only one Democrat in the Georgia House of Representatives voted more frequently with Republicans than Beth Moore did."
Senate District 7 is a new seat in Gwinnett's Senate Delegation that was moved into the county during last year's redistricting. It includes at least portions of the cities of Peachtree Corners, Norcross, Berkeley Lake, Duluth, Suwanee and Lawrenceville.
One of the mailers sent out by Islam's campaign lists several bills that Moore voted for pertaining to the reconstitution of elections boards in various Georgia counties. A look the votes on those bills, however, every one of the 13 Democrats in Gwinnett's House Delegation voted for passage of at least one of the bills highlighted in the mailer.
In fact, several of them voted for passage of all of the bills highlighted in the mailer.
There are two bills pertaining to the Pickens County elections board, House Bills 682 and 683, that Islam conceded were mis-labled as Senate bills in one of the flyers.
The two bills were part of a local calendar where nine bills were voted on at the same time. Every Democrat in Gwinnett's legislative delegation — except for Rep. Jasmine Clark, D-Lilburn, who did participate in that particular vote — voted in favor of passage of the bill.
Similarly, Islam attacked Moore for voting in favor of House Bill 769, which revised the composition of the Spalding County board of elections, in 2021. That bill also part of 11-bill local calendar.
"This Republican-sponsored legislation shook up the Spalding County Board of Elections, resulting in Black Democrats leaving the board, and a Trump supporting election supervisor replacing a Democratic supervisor," Islam said in a statement.
"As a consequence of these changes, Spalding County eliminated Sunday voting, which had been instrumental in turning out Black voters."
But, Moore says, "HB 769 was a local bill regarding the Spalding County (Board of Registrations and Elections) that virtually every Democrat voted for, bc (stet) it doesn't do what she claims it does."
Reps. Donna McLeod, D-Lawrenceville and Rebecca Mitchell, D-Snellville, were the only Democrats from Gwinnett's legislation delegation to join 9 of their colleagues from other parts of the state in voting against the local calendar that HB 769 was a part of, although Rep. Dewey McClain, D-Lawrenceville, was excused and did not participate in that particular vote. State Rep. Shelly Hutchinson, D-Snellville, is also listed as having not participated in that vote.
Two other bills Islam highlighted in the mailer are from last year's special session. They are House Bills 8EX and 9EX and they dealt with reconstituting the Floyd County elections board.
Every Democrat in the Gwinnett legislative delegation — except Hutchinson, who did not cast a vote — voted for passage of HB 8EX and HB 9EX.
The mailers seen by the Daily Post do not mention Georgia's controversial elections overhaul legislation, Senate Bill 202, which was pushed by Republicans and limited the number absentee ballot drop boxes a county can have and made several other changes concerning voting. A review of House votes on that bill shows Moore voted against it every time it came up for a vote in the House.
There has been also some confusion over an endorsement of Islam by Stacey Abrams' group, Fair Fight Action. There had been rumors circulating that Fair Fight may have withdrawn its endorsement of Islam in light of the mailer. A representative of the organization said on Monday that it is still endorsing Islam in the race, however.
But, Islam is facing criticism from Democrats in Gwinnett, however.
Four of Moore's fellow Democrats in Gwinnett's House Delegation condemned Islam over four mailers sent out by her campaign. A letter signed by delegation chairman, State Rep. Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville, as well as Clark, Hutchinson, Rep. Gregg Kennard, D-Lawrenceville, and state Sen. Sally Harrell, D-Atlanta, was distributed on Monday.
The legislators accused Islam of launching false attacks against Moore in the mailers. They also praised Moore for her work in LGBTQ+ rights, Medicaid expansion, work to combat Republican-driven changes to Gwinnett's school board elections and county commission district map and said she "consistently advocated for the protection of our sacred voting rights."
"The four mailers sent out so far by Ms. Islam use Trump-like tactics designed to spread lies and misinformation in order to deceive voters," the four legislators said in their letter. "We cannot sit idly by while the truth is under attack, nor as the reputation of Beth Moore — our colleague, our friend, and a true blue Democrat — is tarnished with falsehoods.
"Ms. Islam makes the misleading claim that Rep. Moore votes with Republicans almost 90% of the time, but this claim is essentially true of all Democrats in the Georgia legislature. Yet Ms. Islam deceptively paints Rep. Moore as an outlier. The vast majority of the work we do at the Capitol is bipartisan: the hate crimes bill, the mental health parity act, teacher pay raises, fully funding public education, and so many more, are all bills that both parties worked on together."
