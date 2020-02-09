Gwinnett residents can be excused if they felt a little shook up this morning, especially near Lilburn.
It turns out there was a very good reason. Just blame it on the Earth.
The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed a magnitude 2.3 earthquake struck near Lilburn at 4:20 a.m. Data shows it happened at a depth of 3.29 miles underground, and about 1.24 miles north of Lilburn.
An interactive map pinpoints the earthquake's epicenter as being approximately at the corner of Douglas Court and Heather Drive. That puts it near Freeman Lake and Meadowcreek High School.
This was the fourth earthquake recorded in Georgia — and the second one in the metro Atlanta area — this year, according to the USGS. There was a magnitude 2.3 earthquake east of Stockbridge, in Henry County, on Jan. 3.
The other two earthquakes recorded in the Georgia this year were both near Varnell near the Georgia-Tennessee state line on Jan. 18. One was a magnitude 2 earthquake and the other was a magnitude 1.6 quake.
There were about 13 earthquakes recorded in Georgia in 2019, according to a USGS map.
Anyone who felt the earthquake in Lilburn can report the intensity on the USGS website at on.doi.gov/2StJLN3.
