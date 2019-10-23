Buford City Schools announced Buford High School's Maggie Pruitt is the school system's Teacher of the Year.
Pruitt was selected as the high school's representative for the district award after in-class evaluations on Tuesday. She was one of five finalists in the school district, including Katie Neal of Buford Elementary School, Twila Minshew of Buford Academy, Laura Laws of Buford Senior Academy and Lauren Larson of Buford Middle School.
“I do not envy the difficult decision our esteemed panel of judges had to make in selecting who should be the 2020 Teacher of the Year,” Buford City Schools Superintendent Dr. Robert Downs said. “The dedication these outstanding educators show for teaching makes it very clear that this is more than a job for them, it’s their passion.”
Pruitt, a special education teacher at Buford High School, also organizes and operates the school's coffee shop in the media center. He students brew and deliver coffee to classrooms.
“Mrs. Pruitt gives everything she has not just prepare her students for life after high school, but she pours into them all the love she has to give," Buford High School Lindsey Allen said. “This year might be a little tough for her because she is extremely humble and does not like to have attention on her. We know she will represent our school and district well at the state level.”