Starting April 9, Macy’s will open its store-within-a-store concept called Backstage at the Mall of Georgia.
Macy's officials say the Backstage store is a way of "offering shoppers another way to find and express their personal style at significant savings on fabulous finds."
Macy’s Backstage store-within-stores range from 11,000 to 16,000 square feet of retail space, delivering a constantly changing assortment of on-trend finds, the company said. The Backstage concept already operates in the Macy's store at Gwinnett Place Mall in unincorporated Duluth.
The concept is described as a place within Macy's where customers can find men's, women's and children's clothing that is "best-in-class fashion" and fits their style, as well as toys, housewares, beauty products, designer handbags, activewear and gifts for pets among other items.
“Macy’s Backstage inspires customers to express their personal style through its offerings of quality merchandise and brands at great prices, which is why we look forward to bringing Macy’s Backstage into more of our local communities,” said Michael Hersh, Macy’s vice president of off-price. “We are especially excited to bring Backstage to our downtown stores in Chicago and New York City as the brand expands nationwide.”
Fueled by the growth of Macy’s Backstage in nearly 300 stores nationwide, Macy’s will also open a Backstage inside the iconic Macy’s State Street flagship store in Chicago on April 9.
By Curt Yeomans
curt.yeomans@gwinnettdailypost.com
Macy’s accelerated its off-mall, small format expansion last year with two new free-standing Backstage locations in Dallas, Texas and three Market by Macy’s locations in Dallas, Texas and metro Atlanta (Snellville and McDonough).
Macy’s continues to shift its store fleet to meet the needs of changing consumer behaviors and plans to open additional off-mall locations throughout 2022.
