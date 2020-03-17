Macy's shoppers will have to wait a couple of weeks before they can visit the retailer's brick-and-mortar locations again, after the company announced it will close for the rest of the month because of the outbreak of the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19.
The closure will go into effect at the close of business Tuesday and will remain in effect until March 31. It affects not only the Macy's brand, but also Bloomingdale's, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, Bloomingdale's the Outlet and Market by Macy's stores.
The company will continue to pay its workers and provide benefits to them. The closure does not impact online shopping, which will continue uninterrupted.
“The health and safety of our customers, colleagues and communities is our utmost priority. As a result of the recent COVID-19 developments, we have decided to temporarily close our stores. We will work with government and health officials to assess when we will reopen our stores and safely bring our colleagues back to work,” said Jeff Gennette, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s, Inc. “During this closure, we will continue to serve our customers through our e-commerce sites.”
