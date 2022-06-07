A Macon man was arrested over the weekend on charges stemming from the attempted abduction of a Duluth woman while she was running errands.
Gwinnett police said Michelle Yeo, 22, went out to run errands on Friday night in the vicinity of Duluth Highway and Riverside Parkway when she was allegedly abducted by Macon resident Jinsuk Pei, 23, around 9 p.m. Her boyfriend called police after she did not return from her errands. The boyfriend had also received a phone call from her in which information that could be heard over the phone indicated she was in trouble.
The boyfriend then tracked Yeo's phone and saw it was on Duluth Highway and heading west toward Purcell Road, according to police.
"A traffic stop was attempted where the suspect originally complied, and the victim was seen exiting the passenger side of the vehicle," police said. "Once this occurred the suspect fled the traffic stop in his vehicle and hit a patrol car. While the pursuit continued the suspect rammed two additional occupied patrol vehicles putting the officer’s safety in danger."
Police Officer Senior Hideshi Valle said Yeo had sustained minor injuries during the abduction. She was treated by medical responders at the scene and released.
An officer fired multiple shots at Pei's vehicle while the suspect was trying to flee the scene of the traffic stop, however. But, Pei was able to flee on foot and police K9s were dispatched to track him. K9 Nitro eventually found Pei and officers arrested him.
Police said no officers were injured during the encounter, and detectives are handling follow up investigations.
Pei has been charged with kidnapping, obstruction, aggravated assault on a police officer, and interference with government property.
Anyone who has information related to this case is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. GP220045616.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
