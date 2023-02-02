Macayla Hutsler SAR Knight Essay Winner (002).jpg

Special PhotoMacayla Hutsler (third from left) is the recipient of the Lawrenceville-based Button Gwinnett Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution’s essay contest award for 2022-23

The Knight History Essay Contest, established by the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution in honor of George S. and Stella M. Knight, is designed to provide high school students an opportunity to probe the major events of American history.

Bolstered by research conducted by the student-writer, essays — ranging in word county from 800 to 1,200 — must be original with topics based on an event, person, philosophy or ideal associated with the American Revolution, the Declaration of Independence or the framing of the U.S. Constitution. Students from the ninth through 12th grade submit their essays at the chapter and state levels to be considered for the national contest.