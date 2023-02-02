The Knight History Essay Contest, established by the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution in honor of George S. and Stella M. Knight, is designed to provide high school students an opportunity to probe the major events of American history.
Bolstered by research conducted by the student-writer, essays — ranging in word county from 800 to 1,200 — must be original with topics based on an event, person, philosophy or ideal associated with the American Revolution, the Declaration of Independence or the framing of the U.S. Constitution. Students from the ninth through 12th grade submit their essays at the chapter and state levels to be considered for the national contest.
Macayla Hutsler, a home-schooled 11th grade student from Gwinnett, is the recipient of the Lawrenceville-based Button Gwinnett Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution’s essay contest award for 2022-23. Hutsler also won the state award, which was presented in late January at the Georgia Society, Sons of the American Revolution in Duluth.
Hutsler’s essay was entitled “Caesar Rodney: A Patriot Worth Remembering.” One of America’s founding fathers, Rodney (1728-1784), who was born and died in Delaware, provided the tiebreaking vote that made the Declaration of Independence unanimous after Pennsylvania and South Carolina also voted for independence.
The student with the first-place essay entry on the national level will receive a scholarship and possible publication in the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution magazine.
