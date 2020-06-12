Lunchtime looked a little different for health care workers at Northside Hospital Gwinnett on Friday, as hundreds lined up in their scrubs, masks and medical shoe covers for a free meal.
The Lunch Service to Salute Healthcare Heroes was in partnership with Northside Hospital Gwinnett, Bicycle Ride Across Georgia, JE Dunn Construction, Coca-Cola and Newks to feed 1,200 employees.
Although the event was slated for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., by noon volunteers had to go back to Newks in Lawrenceville to pick up another batch of sandwiches.
"Theres a lot of people here today who have been working extraordinarily hard under very difficult circumstances over the past three or four months," Lee Echols, vice president of marketing at Northside Hospital, said. "This is a way to not only acknowledge the work they’re doing, but it’s to celebrate the fellowship and community that we have here at Northside Gwinnett. I think that's pretty obvious today."
As hospital workers approached the front of the lunch line on Friday, they smiled from under their masks and thanked the volunteers serving them. The volunteers returned the gratitude for the work they've been doing to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
"They seem very appreciative, and we're happy to be here," Franklin Johnson, executive director of Bicycle Ride Across Georgia, said. "Northside is a big proponent and supporter of the Bicycle Ride Across Georgia, and we know they are going through a difficult time with the COVID situation so we decided to solicit support from all our community members to see if we could help them out a little bit."
Bicycle Ride Across Georgia is a 40-year-old nonprofit, Johnson said, that organizes five different bicycle tours each year. However, their biggest event is a bicycle ride across the state the first week of June every year with about 1,200 participants.
Johnson said this was Bicycle Ride Across Georgia's first time serving Northside Hospital employees.
"A big thanks to Northside for supporting the community during this pandemic,” he said.
Echols added that the event was reflective of the outreach all of the hospitals in the area have been getting from local companies, restaurants and organizations who want to give their time and donations to help frontline workers.
"We often overlook the personal sacrifices that they’re making to provide healthcare right now, and the families they go home to at night are struggling through this just as their patients are," Echols said. "No one saw COVID coming and the way these people have reacted and trained and kind of re-tooled their role in their lives to take care of others is really remarkable, so they really deserve this today."
