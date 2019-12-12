Gwinnett County Public Schools named Angela Legg from Lovin Elementary School as the 2020 Media Clerk of the Year. The Media Clerk of the Year award honors a media clerk, who through individual leadership and sustained effort, has made worthy contributions to the operations of effective school library programs.
Legg says she’s humbled by the award.
“Winning Media Clerk of the Year is such a tremendous honor,” Legg said. “It is validation that I am where I belong. I have a lot of respect for the workload placed on teachers, and I find it very rewarding to assist them and their students each day.”
Legg was nominated for the award by Lovin’s media specialist, Teresa Cruce. She says Legg has a talent for connecting with people, adding “She always treats the staff and students with kindness and respect while assisting them with their needs.”
Legg builds relationships with students through her work with the Readers Rally team, working one-on-one with students to navigate the Online Research Library, and serving as a coach for Girls on the Run. She also takes an active role in promoting literacy by reading with younger students while Cruce delivers instruction to other classes. In addition to conducting a Media Trivia contest, Legg also has created themed book displays and routinely attends community events at local libraries.
“The key to my success comes from my desire to serve others and build relationships that in turn promote literacy with our students,” Legg said. “Another key to my success comes from working with Teresa Cruce. Working as a team, we are able to bring more opportunities for students and staff to receive the benefit of a well-run Media Center.”
As the GCPS Media Clerk of the Year, Legg will represent Gwinnett in Library Journal’s Paralibrarian of the Year competition. The award, sponsored by DEMCO, recognizes the essential role of paralibrarians in both school and public libraries.