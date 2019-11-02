Eve Patrick and her husband, Don, pose for a photo at the start of the 2019 Gwinnett Walk to End Alzheimer's in Duluth on Saturday morning. Eve Patrick, who lost her mother to Alzheimer's about six years ago, was the single largest fundraiser for this year's walk in Gwinnett.
The Promise Garden at the The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimers added color to the Duluth Town Green Saturday morning. The colors of the flowers in the garden were meant to represent different ways Alzheimer's Disease impacts people.
Eighteen-month-old Emory Blake walks through The Promise Garden at the The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimers at the Duluth Town Green Saturday morning. The colors of the flowers in the garden were meant to represent different ways Alzheimer's Disease impacts people.
Hundreds were on hand for The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimers at the Duluth Town Green Saturday morning.
Photo: Anthony Stalcup
Photo: Anthony Stalcup
Photo: Anthony Stalcup
Photo: Anthony Stalcup
Photo: Anthony Stalcup
Photo: Anthony Stalcup
