The fourth edition of Grayson’s Love Thy Neighbor Car Show will benefit the family of Brandon Wilson, who was killed in a boating accident in July.
The car show is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the City of Grayson Park. Some attractions include people’s choice awards, a kid’s car section and a 50/50 raffle, a bake sale, food and music. The people’s choice awards will be presented at 2:30 p.m. All makes and models are welcome. There is a $20 entry fee per vehicle for the car show and kid’s car section.
The Wilson family is active in the city's youth athletics programs and Brandon Wilson was known for his involvement in the community through his participation as a volunteer youth football and baseball coach.
“We are humbled and honored that the Love Thy Neighbor Car Show has chosen to celebrate the life of our dear friend and neighbor, Brandon Wilson, by choosing his family as the proceeds beneficiary,” Nate Lyell, Grayson Athletics Association baseball director and family friend, said. “Brandon’s involvement exemplified the very best of the Grayson community. He was a role model not just for his kids and the kids he coached, but a role model of how it should be.”
Wilson left behind his wife, Jenny and two sons Pierce, 9, and Garrett, 6.
The Love Thy Neighbor Car Show evolved from a spontaneous act of kindness and fundraiser for a friend in need into an annual event that helps fellow friends and neighbors in the Grayson community.
“The Love Thy Neighbor Car Show is more than just a car show. It is a chance to help our neighbors in need through a fun event that represents the very best of the Grayson community,” Coral Whitaker, Love Thy Neighbor Car Show organizer, said. “We are pleased to be honoring this year’s beneficiary recipient, the family of Brandon Wilson, and we encourage the local community to come out and enjoy the festivities while showing the Grayson love to this year’s recipient.”
Spectator admission is free. For more information, message “Love Thy Neighbor Car Show” on their Facebook page and follow the event page.