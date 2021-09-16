Maurice Fayne, who starred in "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta," has been sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison, federal officials said.
Fayne was convicted of conspiracy and wire fraud related to a Ponzi scheme, and for bank fraud, and making false statements to a financial institution related a fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan application, federal officials said this week.
Fayne, also known as Arkansas Mo, lives in Dacula. The 38-year-old was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Mark H. Cohen to 17 years, six months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $4,465,865.55 to the victims.
Fayne was convicted on these charges on May 11, 2021, after he pleaded guilty.
“Fayne planned to use the PPP program as a cover for his long-running Ponzi scheme,” Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine said. “The funds the program supplies serve as a lifeline to many businesses desperately trying to stay afloat during the pandemic, and unfortunately his fraud helped deplete those precious dollars.”
“This sentence should serve notice that the FBI and our federal partners will investigate anyone who misdirects federal emergency assistance earmarked for businesses who need it to stay afloat,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “We won’t tolerate anyone driven by personal greed to pocket American taxpayer money that should be going to those who need it.”
According to Erskine, the charges, and other information presented in court: From March 2013 through May 2020, Fayne ran a multi-state Ponzi scheme that defrauded more than 20 people who invested in his trucking business. Fayne promised that he would use the investors’ money to operate the business.
Instead, he used the money to pay his personal debts and expenses and to fund an extravagant lifestyle for himself. During the scheme, Fayne spent more than $5 million at a casino in Oklahoma.
In April 2020, Fayne submitted a $3.7 million PPP loan application to United Community Bank, falsely claiming that his trucking business had 107 employees and an average monthly payroll of $1,490,200. Fayne promised to use the PPP loan proceeds to retain workers and maintain payroll or make mortgage interest payments, lease payments, and utility payments related to his trucking business. Instead, Fayne used the PPP loan proceeds for improper purposes, including the following:
• $40,000 for past-due child support.
• $50,000 for restitution owed in a previous fraud case.
• $65,000 in cash withdrawals.
• $85,000 for custom-made jewelry.
• $136,000 to lease a Rolls-Royce.
• $230,000 to associates who helped him run a Ponzi scheme.
• $907,000 to start a new business in Arkansas.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Small Business Administration-Office of Inspector General.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Russell Phillips and Bernita Malloy prosecuted the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.