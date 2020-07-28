After 42 years as an attorney and judge in Gwinnett County, Lawrenceville Municipal Court Judge Dennis T. Still will retire from the bench at the end of the year.
The city announced that Still is set to step down in December. Lawrenceville officials will solicit applications for qualified candidates interested in replacing him in September.
“After 40 years it is time to allow a new Judge to lead the Municipal Court of Lawrenceville,” Still said. “I am also retiring from the practice of law this year. I have been blessed with so many professional opportunities while serving as Judge of the Municipal Court of Lawrenceville.”
Still began his legal career in 1978 when he joined the firm of Garner and Still LLC. Three years later, he became the chief judge of Lawrenceville's Municipal Court and went on to began an eleven-term stint as the Municipal Court Judges Training Council of Georgia's chairman.
He became a trustee of the Gwinnett County Law Library and, at one point, served as president of the Gwinnett County Bar Association and president of the City Attorney’s Section of the Georgia Municipal Association. He is a member of the Lawyers Club of Atlanta and the State Bar of Georgia.
He has also served as Dacula's city attorney and sat on Braselton's Ethics Board.
Still received the Glen Ashman Education Achievement Award from the Council for Municipal Court Judges on June 19. He previously received the Frost Ward Lifetime Achievement Award from the council in 2014.
He has also been a Rotarian since 1982, served on the Hospital Authority of Gwinnett and an elder in the Presbyterian Church. He is a past master of the Lawrenceville Masonic Lodge as well.
“It has been a special honor and pleasure to be a part of the growth and progress of the City of Lawrenceville,” Still said. “The Mayor and council have always supported me and the staff of the court. The City has a diligent and efficient court staff who strive daily to be of service to the citizens who appear in our court.
"The City has allowed me to work with the Municipal Judges Training Council of Georgia to share my training and experience with the other Municipal Court Judges in Georgia. I am thankful that I have had the opportunity to serve the citizens of Lawrenceville for 40 years.”
