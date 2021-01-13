A longtime employee of the Gwinnett County Tax Commissioner's Office has been named as the second-in-command of the office.
Tax Commissioner Tiffany Porter named Denise Mitchell, who has been with the office since 1998, to be the office's chief deputy tax commissioner. Mitchell spent the last seven years serving as the office's director of finance and accounting.
"During her 7-year tenure as Director of Finance & Accounting, Mitchell earned a statewide reputation for strong fiscal management and flawless accounting for the $1.5 billion that the Gwinnett Tax Commissioner’s Office bills, collects and disburses annually," the tax commissioner's office said in an announcement.
Mitchell has worked her way up the ranks in the office, gradually getting appointments to accounting supervisor and accounting manager before she was named the director of finance and accounting in 2013.
She was a front office manager for Marriott Residence Inn for five years before she joined the Tax Commissioner's Office.
Mitchell holds a bachelor's degree in hotel and restaurant management from Georgia State University as well as a master's degree in public administration from DeVry University's Keller Graduate School of Management, and earned a local government manager certification from the University of Georgia.
She has been a volunteer on the Tax Commissioner's Office's Relay For Life team for years and teaches English as a second language at Gwinnett Technical College in her spare time.
