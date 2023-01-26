Dale Thurman (copy)

Longtime Gwinnett County Fairgrounds Manager Dale Thurman stands in front of the Surf Shack attraction while it is being set up for the 2022 Gwinnett County Fair.

 Photo: Curt Yeomans

Dale Thurman loved the Gwinnett County Fair, but more than that the longtime fair manager lived it. 

Thurman, who retired from that job at the end of October, enjoyed the crowds that visited the fairgrounds and liked the planning and work it took to put on the fair each year and to manage the property and the other events it hosted.