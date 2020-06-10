After nearly half a century on the Gwinnett county Board of Education, voters appeared to turn away from veteran school board member Louise Radloff on Tuesday and chose to go in a new direction as she appeared to lose her bid for a ninth term to Tarece Johnson.
Radloff, who is the Gwinnett school board's current chairwoman, is the longest serving member of a school board in Georgia. She has sat on the Gwinnett Board of Education for nearly 47 years.
She ran this year for what she planned would be one final term in office.
But, Johnson outperformed Radloff overwhelmingly at the polls in the Democratic primary in election day and early voting results. Early Wednesday morning, county officials said the large number of absentee by mail ballots that they received have not yet been counted, however.
Counting of the absentee by mail ballots is expected to begin later Wednesday.
There is no Republican candidate for the seat, so if Johnson's victory stands after the mail-in ballots are counted, she is guaranteed the seat by winning the Democratic primary.
With 92% of the precincts counted, Johnson received 67.8% of the 8,192 votes counted in the race up to that point. She led the longtime incumbent by a more than two-to-one margin.
"Thank you for your vote," Johnson wrote in a message to supporters on Facebook early Wednesday morning. "We will make a difference together and ensure equity in our community in our community. Your voice matters and I promise to listen. I promise to advocate for your needs. Hold me accountable."
In the Board of Education District 1 Democratic Party primary, Segun Adeyina and Karen Watkins remained in a tight race to determine who will face Republican incumbent Carole Boyce in November. With 92.86% of the precincts reported, Adeyina held a slight lead with 50.72% of the 15,683 votes counted up to that point.
There were no contested primaries in the Board of Education District 3 race. Republican incumbent Mary Kay Murphy will face Democrat Tanisha Banks in November.
All results are unofficial until certified by elections officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.