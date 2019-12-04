A major mixed-use downtown redevelopment project worth about $180 million is moving forward in Loganville after city officials kicked off a partnership with the developer firm, Connolly, this week.
The plan is to redevelop the area mainly along Main Street and Lawrenceville Road with new retail and restaurants, multifamily apartments and town homes. A site plan also shows a new city hall, library and an amphitheater at Main, Covington and Lucy streets.
“This redevelopment project marks an important transformation for the city, bringing an infusion of energy into our downtown,” Loganville Mayor Rey Martinez said in a statement. “With a long-held vision of returning to a time when Main Street was at the heart of our city, we are proud to offer our citizens and visitors alike a project that will create an inviting center of activity for all to enjoy.”
Loganville officials will hold a public meeting on the proposed project, where the plans will be presented to residents and renderings are expected to be unveiled, at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Rock Gym, which is located at 135 Main St. Due to the size and scope of the project, city officials have submitted the plans to the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission so it can conduct a development of regional impact study, also known as a DRI study.
The plans include 90,000 square feet of new retail, restaurant and office space and 800 residences, including 200 active adult residences and 600 luxury living units.
“Our team is pleased to be working with the City of Loganville on their vision of bringing renewed energy and interest to their downtown,” said Timothy “J.R.” Connolly, CEO of Connolly in a statement
“The Loganville Main Street development will not only add to the quality of life of the area but add an authentic feel to downtown with locally-owned, high-quality restaurants and shops.”
A new city hall is shown on the site plan at the corner of Main and Covington streets, across from Loganville Methodist Church. An outdoor amphitheater would also be located at that intersection, but it would be across Covington Street from the new city hall and across Main Street from the Loganville Town Green.
A new library building is shown behind the amphitheater on Covington Street, at Lucy Street.
The new retail, restaurants and office space would line Main Street from the new city hall and the Methodist church to Lawrenceville Road.Much of the multifamily apartments and townhomes would face Lawrenceville Road, from C.S. Floyd Road to just north of the Fastlane Touchfree Car Wash.
The current city hall, which used to be an elementary school, would be torn down to accommodate some of the apartments, although the site plan shows the Rock Gym would remain where it is.
Another area of apartments and town homes is slated to be built between U.S. Highway 78 and Covington Street, south of Bobby Boss Drive.