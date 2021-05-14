The first Latino to be elected as mayor of a Georgia city is now turning his attention to the State Capitol.
Loganville Mayor Rey Martinez announced Wednesday that he will run for the Georgia House District 114 seat that long-time Republican state Rep. Tom Kirby currently holds. Kirby announced earlier this week that he plans to retire when his current term ends in 2022, after a decade in the General Assembly.
Martinez, who was elected Loganville's mayor in 2017, will run as a Republican for the legislative seat.
“I’d like to first thank Rep. Tom Kirby for his years of service on behalf of the citizens of the 114th District," Martinez said in a statement. "We need to continue to have conservative leadership under the Gold Dome, and that’s why I am excited to announce my campaign. I am very much looking forward to the hard work ahead to earn the honor to serve you."
Martinez made state history when he was elected as Loganville's mayor in 2017 because he was the first Latino elected to lead a city in the state. Prior to that, he served on the Loganville City Council from 2010 until he was elected mayor.
The mayor is also a U.S. Navy veteran who was serving in the Navy Reserves when he first ran for a seat on the City Council.
Although city elections are non-partisan affairs, Martinez is no stranger in Republican circles. During the 2016 presidential election cycle, he led the Georgia Hispanics for Trump Coalition. He also spoke at a rally headlined by Mike Pence, who was still just a candidate for vice president at the time, during that election cycle.
“I’m not running with a lot of empty promises," Martinez said. "As a lifelong Republican and Pro-Trump Conservative, I vow to work hard and always fight for the principles that brought me into the Republican Party when I cast my first vote in 1988: lower taxes, personal responsibility, individual freedoms and putting America and Georgia First.
"I am a battle tested fighter with the scars to prove it who is ready to work hard on behalf of the hardworking people on the 114th House District.”
Martinez is also touting his leadership in Loganville, including his support of the city's police and balancing the city's budget, something he said he did while keeping taxes low. He is also touting his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"When COVID-19 hit our community, I ensured we followed the science to keep each other safe, while also ensuring we protected our small business owners from being crippled by overreaching mandates," Martinez said. "I was one of the few mayors that chose to safely reopen business and hold community events – like our Independence Day Celebration."
