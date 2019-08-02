A month after the day was celebrated in Columbus and several other local cities, Loganville Mayor Rey Martinez issued a proclamation recognizing June 30 as Disabled Veterans Day.
The proclamation, which was issued July 31, was given to Greshun De Bouse, a military granddaughter and founder of Disabled Veterans Day.
As a nationwide disabled veteran advocate, De Bouse said she is familiar with the "many challenges" veterans face, especially when it comes to service-related disabilities.
Because of that, she streamlined the process for disabled veterans to connect to their local office of veterans affairs; they can do so by texting DVDAY to 31996.
De Bouse said though Disabled Veterans Day is celebrated annually on June 30, many mayors across the state, including Martinez, who is a Navy veteran himself, are "proclaiming the worthy holiday in preparation for June 30, 2020."
For more information about the day, visit disabledvetsday.ml.