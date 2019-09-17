A Gwinnett County jury recently convicted a Loganville man on multiple charges related to accusations that he molested two girls, although he insists the claims are false.
Thony Beaubrun, 56, was convicted of aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, aggravated sexual battery and two counts of child molestation. The accusations stem from separate incidents involving different girls, according to the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office.
One of the girls was the daughter of a former employee of Beaubrun, while the other girl was the daughter of friends of his.
“The defendant received a life (sentence to) serve 30 years,” prosecutors said.
One of the girls told her mother in 2017 — when the girl was 8 — that she had been molested by Beaubrun years earlier, according to prosecutors.
“The incidents occurred at a tax-preparation office off of Pleasant Hill Road in Gwinnett County,” prosecutors said. “Thony Beaubrun owned the tax office and the girl’s mother worked for Beaubrun for several months in the Spring of 2015.”
An investigator who was looking into that accusation tried to set up an interview with Beaubrun, and discovered another investigator was looking into separate allegations against him, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
“Just before Christmas of 2017, a 10-year-old girl went to spend the night at Beaubrun’s house to spend time with Beaubrun’s infant son,” prosecutors said. “The girl’s parents were longtime family friends of Beaubrun and were planning to spend Christmas with Beaubrun and his new wife.
“The girl came home early and reported to her family that while spending the night, Beaubrun entered her room at night and touched her inappropriately. The girl’s parents called the police the next day.”
Beaubrun’s attorneys disputed the allegations against him. The defendant testified during the trial that he had never done anything bad to the girls or their families,” according to prosecutors.
“At trial, defense argued that the allegations were the product of a conspiracy to destroy Thony Beaubrun,” the District Attorney’s Office said. “However, prosecutor Matt Acuff called many of the family members to the witness stand to show the jury that no one had any reason to destroy Thony Beaubrun — in fact, they considered him like family.”
The jury returned the guilty verdict in less than two hours, according to the District Attorney’s Office.