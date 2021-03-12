Loganville Christian Academy senior Landon McCart was recently recognized by the Philadelphia Winn Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution as the winner of its Good Citizen Scholarship Essay Contest.
High school students are invited to participate in the contest each year, and are asked to write an essay on citizenship and demonstrate high performance in the areas of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.
“Each year, only one senior may be chosen per high school for this distinguished award. Landon’s exceptional academic, sports, club, mentoring and many honors and awards secured his selection as LCA’s 2021 DAR Good Citizen,” Philadelphia Winn Chapter Good Citizen Chairwoman Cindy Gaskins said. “In addition, his community service of volunteering with a local food bank, extensive work in a recent political campaign, and 8 years of mission trips to Honduras through his church, all reveal impressive service and leadership beyond the school setting.”
McCart was recognized by the chapter during a Zoom meeting, which his parents, Jason and Tracy McCart and Loganville Christian Academy’s college admissions advisor, Celia Davis, also participated in. The chapter said he will receive his DAR Good Citizen pin, as well as his certificate and a monetary award during his school’s annual awards banquet.
In addition to his school activities, McCart is currently working part-time as an insurance consultant for a local insurance agent. He plans to study business in college.
