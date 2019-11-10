The next time visitors go to the state Capitol, they may want to keep an eye out for a local artist's work.
Loganville artist Allie Jackson's oil painting “Dreams of Mountains in Blue” was chosen to be displayed in the Capitol as part of the Art of Georgia IV exhibit coordinated by the Governor's Office and Georgia Council for the Arts. Artwork from artists across the state were chosen to be displayed in the Capitol for six months.
Jackson's painting depicts the Georgia Blue Ridge Mountains.
“It’s an honor to have been chosen for this exhibition and have my work hanging in the State Capitol,” Jackson said. “I only recently discovered my love of painting and it makes me genuinely happy to share it with others.”