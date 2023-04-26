Carrie Mae Clark recently celebrated her 100th birthday at Wickshire Senior Living in Buford.
She was born April 17 1923 in Gwinnett County to John and Ella Haney.
She was also known as Imogene. The name confusion, her family said, was caused by the fact that the father wanted one name and the mother a different name.
She lived in various locations in Gwinnett and Hall counties during her younger years as her father was a sharecropper.
She married Marvin Clark in October of 1946. She gave birth to her first child, Alfred Samuel Clark, in August of 1947. In September of 1949, a second son, James Morris Clark, was born. Both sons were born in a rental house in Buford across the highway from the old Buford water works and the Bona Allen ballpark.
The Clark family moved to Byron, Ga. in 1953 and lived there for 17 years. During that time, Carrie Mae worked for the school cafeteria at Byron school. After her sons left home she went to work for a food vending company on Robins Air Force Base and for several years she operated a vending truck.
She learned to crochet when she was young and continued that hobby into her 90's. She also enjoyed gardening, especially flowers. After her husband died in 1994, she moved back to Buford.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.