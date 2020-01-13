Army National Guard Staff Sgt. James Zellers pulled Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5255 adjutant Mike Brown aside for moment at the guard's armory in Lawrenceville on Sunday because he had something he wanted to give the veteran: a small white star sewn onto a small piece of faded blue cloth.
It was something Zellers, who lives in Newnan, carried with him in the left chest pocket of his uniform throughout his tour in the Middle East last year. The star was cut from a flag that had flown over a home in Lawrenceville until it became worn and was turned over to local Boy Scouts to be retired by the scouts and the local VFW.
Now that Zellers is back in Georgia, he decided it was time for the star to return to where it came from as well.
"You gave this to me when we were leaving for Afghanistan and I carried it with me the entire time I was over there and I just wanted to hand it back to you," Zellers told Brown.
National guardsmen based out of Lawrenceville spent nine months serving in Afghanistan last year, and members of VFW Post 5255 made sure the servicemen knew that service was appreciated this past weekend.
The post served lunch for Army National Guard Alpha Company at the guard's armory in Lawrenceville on Sunday as a way of saying "thank you" to the guardsmen.
"We've provided them a 'Welcome Home' meal every time they've deployed," Brown said. "This is the fourth one we've done for them. Also, prior to them going over there, we provide a meal for them too ... This is a 'Thank You to them for their service and the time they took away from home. We wanted to provide a good meal to them."
It was a bit of a delayed "welcome home" from the VFW since this past weekend was the first opportunity to have most of the company together at one time since the unit came home in September.
Since the company was coming back from a deployment, its members were not obligated to drill for three months after their return, Alpha Company Capt. Santos Rivera III said.
"I think it's incredible," Rivera said. "While we were over there, the city of Lawrenceville sent us care packages. It's the small things over there that mean a lot. Getting those care packages from the city was very important to us ...
"And with the VFW, they have all of these veterans that are very familiar with being deployed to different countries, so they're familiar with what you're going through, so I'm very thankful they reached out ... It just shows us that the community cares."
There are 102 members of Alpha Company, although only about 53 were at the armory this weekend. Others were elsewhere doing some training, or were at school, Rivera said.
Most of the company went to Afghanistan a year ago, although Rivera said some members of the company headed to the Middle East in December 2018. The guardsmen spent nine months on a "train, advise, assist" mission.
"We worked closely with the military, advising them on their operations," Rivera said. "We also conducted base defense operations and other missions around the base to keep people on the base safe."
Zellers said he and his fellow guardsmen appreciated the VFW members — who understand what the guardsmen have been through from their own experiences in military — for serving the meal this weekend and recognizing their service in Afghanistan.
"You (serve) for the love of your country," Zellers said. "I love what I do. I like being in the National Guard. I like being around the other guys. It's a different brotherhood."
