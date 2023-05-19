2023 Scholarship Recipients and Committee.jpg.PNG

The sisters of the Gwinnett-based Sigman Omicron Zeta chapter of Zeta Phi Beta, Inc. are pictured here with four of the scholarship winners the sorority recently honored.

 Special Photo

The sisters of the Gwinnett-based Sigman Omicron Zeta chapter of Zeta Phi Beta, Inc. maintain a busy service schedule in their efforts to offer a helping hand to the community at large.

The sorority – which recently celebrated its 21st anniversary in Gwinnett – works on a host of community initiatives, including Lilburn-based Helping Mamas, the Spectrum Mom’s Day Out, the Art for Autism Donation Drive, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the March of Dimes.

