The sisters of the Gwinnett-based Sigman Omicron Zeta chapter of Zeta Phi Beta, Inc. maintain a busy service schedule in their efforts to offer a helping hand to the community at large.
The sorority – which recently celebrated its 21st anniversary in Gwinnett – works on a host of community initiatives, including Lilburn-based Helping Mamas, the Spectrum Mom’s Day Out, the Art for Autism Donation Drive, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the March of Dimes.
Sigma Omicron Zeta also offers mental awareness education, hosts school supply drives, volunteers at the Gwinnett County Co-Op in Grayson and holds financial literacy courses at Moore Middle School in Lawrenceville.
“Since we do support the Gwinnett County area, we’re always looking for community service opportunities for us to engage with the community,” said chapter president Tyona Lyons. “We’re heavily involved in education through Adopt-A-School with Moore Middle and we do service focused on women and babies.
“We also have two youth groups that also do community service in the area as well, and our scholarship based on our principles is definitely a focus.”
“We do so much,” added sorority sister Annette Johnson, who teaches business education at Grayson High School. “Our calendar is loaded.”
The 82 women of the sorority – which was the ninth graduate chapter chartered in metro Atlanta and the first in Gwinnett – place a great emphasis on education and each spring Sigma Omicron Zeta gives a host of scholarships to area seniors. This year, more than $4,000 was awarded to seven students, including two students on the autism spectrum.
This year’s banquet was held on April 30 at the Lilburn Activity Center. The sorority honored five students with the Pearl of Excellence Scholarship and two students with the Beyond the Spectrum Scholarship.
“Pearl of Excellence is based on our five founders and our four principles – scholarship, service, sisterhood and finer womanhood,” said Johnson. “And for the first time, we were able to award two students on the spectrum.”
Pearl of Excellence scholarship recipients this year are Akili Smith (Parkview), Kaelyn Young (Archer), Kayleen Umana Guzman (Duluth), Lauren Taylor (North Gwinnett) and Maci Kardztzke (Brookwood). Beyond the Spectrum scholarship recipients are Isaac Thomas (Collins Hill) and Logan Viadick (Duluth).
“What makes us a little unique from other chapters in the Atlanta area is we have a scholarship for young people on the spectrum,” said Lyons. “It gives them an opportunity to pursue post-secondary education or job-readiness skills – it supports any initiative they’re pursuing after high school…I’m very proud to have two recipients of the Beyond the Spectrum Scholarship.”
Johnson, a military veteran, said that she and her sisters have relish the opportunity to serve in their home communities.
“It is very fulfilling,” she said. “We love what we do. We love to serve the citizens, the students and the families of Gwinnett County.”
An energy boost always helps to kick start a work morning and can keep us going throughout the day. What is your go-to energy source?
Don't see your choice? Let us know in the comments how you power through your week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.