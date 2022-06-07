Members of the Philadelphia Winn Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution pose for a photo at Gwinnett County's Memorial Day Ceremony at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center. The group served refreshments to attendees at the ceremony.
Photo: Philadelphia Winn Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution
Eternal Hills Memory Gardens General Manager Gregory Williams receives a Sons of the American Revolution Flag Certificate from Button Gwinnett SAR Chapter President Don McCarty.
Photo: Philadelphia Winn Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution
Local daughters, sons and children of the American Revolution, along with American Legion members from Snellville and local boy scouts, spent the Memorial Day weekend working on a variety of projects to honor military service members who have died.
The Philadelphia Winn Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Button Gwinnett Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, the Elisha Winn Society of the Children of the American Revolution, American Legion Post 232 and Boy Scout Troops 50 and 504 worked on the projects, according to Daughters of the American Revolution officials.
The first event the groups participated in was the placing of more than 1,200 American flags on the graves of veterans at the Snellville Historical Cemetery and the Eternal Hills Memory Gardens in Snellville. Button Gwinnett SAR President Don McCarty presented an SAR Flag Certificate to Eternal Hills General Manager Gregory Williams for "exemplary patriotism in display of the American Flag."
And, then on Monday, the Philadelphia Winn Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution's members served snacks and bottled water to attendees at Gwinnett County's Memorial Day Ceremoy at the Gwinnet tJustice And Administration Center's Fallen Heroes Memorial.
