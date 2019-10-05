The Brookwood Interact Club, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Sugarloaf, dedicated a Peace Pole on the Brookwood High School campus in Snellville on Sept. 11. The pole, funded by the Rotary Club of Gwinnett through a district grant.
“May Peace Prevail on Earth” is inscribed on the pole in four languages including English, Spanish, French and German.
Brookwood Interact Club officers Waleed Ghaus, Ellie Ford, Samantha Parker and Michael Mallard spoke to students and community members about the significance of the Peace Pole and Sept. 11.
The club officers, along with Brookwood Principal Bo Ford and Interact Club sponsors and teachers, Laura Harris and Rebecca Cline Backfisch, welcomed several key members of the Rotary Club of Sugarloaf and the Rotary Club of Gwinnett as partners with for the event — Greg Whitlock, Jody Campbell, Diann Baker and Louis Young.
Brookwood's Peace Pole is one of approximately 200,000 others in 200 countries around the world. An internationally-recognized symbol of the hopes and dreams of the entire human family, the Peace Pole stands vigil in silent prayer for peace on earth. The project is a grassroots movement which fosters and promotes peace of mind and peace in the world at large.
Rotary is a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers with a vision of a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change.