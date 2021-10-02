Offers go here

featured

Local rotarians unveil 'Little Library' for Lawrenceville Elementary School students

Lawrenceville Elementary School students have a new activity to engage in when they are at recess during the school day.

Members of the Rotary Club of Lawrenceville unveiled a new Little Library stand at the school's playground this past week, with the school providing the initial books for it.

"Until we build and have some more books, we're going to have the students read them when they're out here so they'll read them here and put them back before they go back inside," Lawrenceville Elementary Principal Grelauris Calcano said. "Then, eventually, if they really connect with a book, they'll be able to take it and then bring it back.

"But, for now, we're just going to keep it out here when they're at recess."

The unveiling capped off Rotary Club International's Basic Education and Literacy Month. The library stand was created by Lawrenceville Rotarian Ian Van Sice, who joined the club in the spring was looking for a club project that involved his interest in woodworking.

"The first project that we did when I was doing things with the club was a clean up here at the school," Van Sice said. "I live nearby so I spoke with one of the teachers here, Tracy Parsons, and said, 'If you have anything that comes up wood related' — because that's my main hobby — and she said, 'What a about a Little Library?' And I said, 'That's great.'" 

Van Sice set up a virtual demonstration with his woodworking club on how to make a Little Library. It was the first time he'd ever made one of the library stands.

The rotarian said it was somewhat different for him, but he enjoyed the effort.

"The build itself was pretty easy (but) I'm not much of a painter and finisher, so that was the least enjoyable part for me," he said. "Most of the projects that I'll do, I'll leave natural wood rather than painting, but it's fun."

Rotary Club of Lawrenceville President-elect Joel Deneuf said the club's goal is to improve the local community.

"Our focus is local, to do things here," he said. "There's also international-based (projects) where we'll partner with someplace overseas to do fundraising for wells that are created in different communities or whole hospitals that are done as well."

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

