Terry Manning, right, receives the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution America 250 Medal and Certificate from Philadelphia Winn DAR Chapter Chairperson Lydia McGill, left. Also pictured is Manning's wife, Virginia.
A Navy veteran who went on to work for the Veterans Administration and participated in several community groups has received a recognition from the Daughters of the American Revolution.
The Philadelphia Winn Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently presented a DAR America 250 Commendation to Terry Edward Pyatt Manning.
"The DAR America 250! Commendation is for recognition of non-member individuals and groups who have demonstrated extraordinary effort to not only honor men and women who achieved American Independence, but also educate others about their service and sacrifice," Philadelphia Winn chapter officials said in an announcement.
Manning was recognized for roles he filled in the the armed forces and Veterans Administration as well as roles he filled in the community.
He served in the Navy from 1967 until 1970 and left the military as a petty officer first class. He later went on to work for the Veterans Administration, where he eventually became the auditor-in-charge.
But, he was also president of the Friends of the National Archives Southeast Region, is a member of the Gwinnett Historical Society, co-founded the Gwinnett County Genealogy Study Group and gives lectures on early American history, which he does while wearing colonial attire.
Manning, who is married to Philadelphia Winn chapter member Virginia Manning, is also involved with groups that work with the DAR. He is a member of the Button Gwinnett Sons of the American Revolution, the Atlanta Sons of the American Revolution, the Georgia Society of the Sons of the American Revolution and is the Senior President of the Allen Howard Society of the Children of the American Revolution.
