Terry Manning, right, receives the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution America 250 Medal and Certificate from Philadelphia Winn DAR Chapter Chairperson Lydia McGill, left. Also pictured is Manning's wife, Virginia.

 Photo: Philadelphia Winn Daughters of the American Revolution

A Navy veteran who went on to work for the Veterans Administration and participated in several community groups has received a recognition from the Daughters of the American Revolution.

The Philadelphia Winn Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently presented a DAR America 250 Commendation to Terry Edward Pyatt Manning.