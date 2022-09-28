This rendering shows a new burger restaurant and social gathering lawn that Duluth officials said will be built on the current site of the city’s ‘Paver Lot’ parking area and veteran’s and public safety monument. This view shows the perspective of someone looking at the restaurant from the Duluth Town Green and the Dream Keepers sculpture.
This rendering shows a new burger restaurant and social gathering lawn that Duluth officials said will be built on the current site of the city’s ‘Paver Lot’ parking area and veteran’s and public safety monument. This view shows the perspective of someone looking at the restaurant from Main Street and Truck and Tap.
This rendering shows a new social gathering lawn that Duluth officials said will be built on the current site of the city’s ‘Paver Lot’ parking area and veteran’s and public safety monument. Part of a new restaurant that will also be built on the site can be seen on the right. This view shows the perspective of someone looking at the redeveloped site from the Duluth Town Green toward Main Street and Truck and Tap.
This rendering shows a new burger restaurant and social gathering lawn that Duluth officials said will be built on the current site of the city’s ‘Paver Lot’ parking area and veteran’s and public safety monument. This view shows the perspective of someone looking at the restaurant from the Duluth Town Green and the Dream Keepers sculpture.
Photos: City of Duluth
This rendering shows a new burger restaurant and social gathering lawn that Duluth officials said will be built on the current site of the city’s ‘Paver Lot’ parking area and veteran’s and public safety monument. This view shows the perspective of someone looking at the restaurant from Main Street and Truck and Tap.
Photo: City of Duluth
This rendering shows a new social gathering lawn that Duluth officials said will be built on the current site of the city’s ‘Paver Lot’ parking area and veteran’s and public safety monument. Part of a new restaurant that will also be built on the site can be seen on the right. This view shows the perspective of someone looking at the redeveloped site from the Duluth Town Green toward Main Street and Truck and Tap.
The guys behind Local Republic and Strange Taco in Lawrenceville are bringing their brand of burgers to downtown Duluth.
Residents of the city, or people who visited it for the recent Duluth Fall Festival, will have noticed the new building under construction on the former "Paver Lot" site next to the Duluth Town Green.
Documents on Gwinnett County's online development and permitting portal show it will be a new location for the LR Burger brand, which is a sister concept to Local Republic that already has a location in Monroe.
Plans for LR Burger Duluth were submitted to county permitting officials for approval last Friday, according to the county's online portal. The information shows the restaurant is seeking permission to proceed with interior finish work on the 4,816-square-foot building.
LR Burger is a sister restaurant to Local Republic and Strange Taco.
LR Burger serves premium beef burgers, hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, a vegetable sandwich, salads, shakes and "boozy" shakes, cocktails, adult slushies and draft beers.
Many of the burgers on the LR Burger Monroe menu are also on the Local Republic menu, including the Smash Burger, The Southpaw, Mr. Jones, Dr. Egon and the Sink. The Monroe location also serves the Patrick Swayze, a popular item that originated on the Local Republic menu, as well as a BBQ Burger.
Although Duluth officials declined to say which restaurant would be going in the new building earlier this year, it is not a surprise that Local Republic's owners are the people behind it.
An overhaul is coming to that little plot of land on the edge of the Duluth Town Green that will become additional green space and an additional downtown eatery which is expected to be completed a year from now.
In February, Duluth Economic Development Director Chris McGahee would not outright confirm Local Republic's owners were involved during an interview with the Daily Post, but he did drop a hint that the restauranteurs working on it had ties to the Lawrenceville dining scene.
The Daily Post did verify with McGahee the involvement of Local Republic officials on Wednesday.
The new building will take up half of the former "Paver Lot" with the remainder set to become green and outdoor dining space leading into the Duluth Town Green. The building is expected to include an open-air rooftop dining area as well.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.