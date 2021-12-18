As Lawrenceville Police Officer Jacob Baird was walking with a family through the Walmart on Lawrenceville Highway on Thursday night, the group stopped when they saw a celebrity of sorts walking down the aisle toward them.
The celebrity in question was Santa Claus and he was there for the same reason that Baird and the family he was with were at the store: for the annual Cops and Kids Christmas event hosted by the Fraternal Order of Police Gravitt-Everett-Davis lodge.
Not one to let a good photo opportunity pass, Baird stopped Santa and arranged for himself, Santa and the family to take a selfie together in the middle of Walmart.
"For the city of Lawrenceville, I'm actually the community engagement officer and I'm the administrator of the restorative justice program, so this is just up my alley," said Baird, last participated in Cops and Kids Christmas a decade ago. "We wrangled officers and came on out ...
"Having an opportunity to spend time with kids in a non-criminal justice function — I haven't been called, I'm just here — that's part of what community is: officers being a part of the community they serve is really crucial so having the ability to have that impact when they're kids is critical."
Law enforcement officers from multiple departments across Gwinnett County converged Walmart on Thursday night to help ensure 139 kids have presents under their Christmas tree this year.
The 63 officers and deputies, 17 Explorers and 11 volunteers helped 68 families who are struggling financially through this year's Cops and Kids Christmas event, according to event organizer Connie Chesser.
Chesser said the event is an opportunity for kids to see police officers and deputies in a positive and lighthearted setting, rather than when the law enforcement officers are responding to a serious incident.
"We reach out to the kids to let them know we're their friends, that they can trust us and that if they need help, we're there for them," Chesser said.
Families had to register for the event in advance so officials from the Fraternal Order of Police could make sure they had enough funds to cover the gifts.
Many of the participating officers and deputies wore Santa or elf hats as they helped the children pick out presents. Each child had a monetary limit for how many items they could get, whether it toys, games, electronics or clothing.
Each time a child picked out an item, the law enforcement officer accompanying them had to write down the price of the item and do the math to see how much money the child had left to spend.
Several officers ended up helping multiple families do their shopping over the course of the night.
"Have you guys ever played 'Let's Go Fishing' because it's ridiculously fun," Baird asked the kids in one of the families that he shopped with as they looked at a sea of games in the toy section.
Later on, Gwinnett County Master Police Officer Andres Camacho asked a young girl that he was shopping with about her game playing skills as they looked at some of the games on the shelves.
"Do you know how to play these because I don't have a clue," he said as they perused some of the newer games aimed at kids.
Buford resident Megan Workman said the event was a major help for her family. She brought her three kids, two boys and one girl, to the event after her mother registered them for it.
"I just really appreciate these guys taking time out of their day to spread a little Christmas joy," she said. "You never know what people are going through. You never know what people's home lives are like, so for them to take time out of their day is really appreciated to make someone's Christmas."
But, this year's event was not only about helping local kids have presents for Christmas. Chesser said the Fraternal Order of Police chapter used some of its funds to buy additional presents that were put into a trailer and will be taken up to Mayfield, Ky., to help kids in areas affected by the recent tornados have Christmas presents as well.
"We're making sure those kids have Christmas," Chesser said. "They just lost their homes and everything else. We talked to their (Fraternal Order of Police) lodge president and found out what they needed and we're going to try our best to get together what they need and take it up to them."
