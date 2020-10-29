Musically Fed, Rhino Staging, Midwest Food Bank and Infinite Energy Center partnered to do something special for the vital, yet rarely seen behind-the-scenes workers in the music and live entertainment industry on Thursday.
Together, the three organizations hosted a drive-thru food distribution event to provide each attendee with a 10-day supply of food — giving out out about 4.5 tons of food overall.
"You know them as the forklift drivers, the stage hands, the people that do the sound and lights and so on," Musically Fed Founder Maria Brunner said. "Most of them don’t get unemployment and have been out of work since March. We’re just trying to take take care of our gig community."
Due to COVID-19, there is not much of a live event industry at the moment. Music industry workers did not immediately qualify for local or federal assistance because many of them are considered "gig workers" and are not set up on a payroll system. Many still do not qualify, and there is no work in the immediate future.
Sam Hodges, an audiovisual technician specializing in video and lighting, was one of the people who stopped by at the event on Thursday and received two cases of water, a box of dairy products, four bags of chicken breasts and three banana boxes along with dried goods and toiletries.
He said he has been unemployed since March and in the meantime has been doing odd jobs to stay afloat for when he can go back to doing what he's most passionate about.
"I was one of the lucky ones that had diversified work and had part-time assistance until August, but when that ran out I started doing anything that pays," he said. "This helps because it's one week of groceries I don't have to worry about."
Will Garner, Midwest Food Bank Executive Director, said the purpose of his organization is simply to impact lives, so when Brunner reached out to see if they would be interested in providing this event to the community it was a no-brainer.
There are partnerships between Midwest Food Bank and Musically Fed all over the country. In fact, similar drive-thru food drives are held in Arizona for live event workers twice a month.
"Musically Fed’s mission is known for teaming up with concert venues and national tours to pack and distribute leftover catering from live music events to local veterans and shelters," organizers said. "Musically Fed relies on the music industry. Now, the music industry relies on Musically Fed and they intend to deliver. Until the people who work so hard to bring us these events are back to work, we need to give back to them in the way they gave to us!"
Everyone that stopped by on Thursday had been vetted by a peer and was invited to attend the event.
"We know who in our roster is usually in need and struggling. The vetting process was basically calling people, talking to them, seeing how they were doing, if they needed assistance or if they knew anybody who could use the help who’s in the industry," Joseph Malone, director of operations for Rhino Staging Georgia, said.
"We also reached out to some of our competitor companies that do the same things and wanted to offer it to them, because everyone is affected by the lack of work in the industry right now. We just wanted to reach out to as many people as possible."
Malone said people in the industry continue to worry about when live events will be back.
"They want to be able to work, and so the things that they’re worried about is just being able to go back into the industry that they love," he said. "I know some have gone out and gotten other jobs temporarily, but plan to come back."
Before driving away from the drive-thru with his boxes of food, Hodges said he wanted people to know that "the pandemic isn't over just because you're getting exhausted, because we're all getting exhausted. Keep doing what you can so we can get back to work."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.