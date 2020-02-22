Without homeless shelters in Gwinnett County and increasingly cold days this winter, State Sen. P.K. Martin and Vasudev Patel, president of the Federation of Indian-American Associations of Georgia, recently partnered to provide several organizations in the county with blankets to hand out to the homeless.
Patel said FIAAG collected 1,500 blankets and has been giving them away throughout the state. On Friday, they delivered the last bundle of blankets to the Lawrenceville Woman's Club, Lawrenceville and Lilburn police departments and Lawrenceville and Lilburn co-ops.
"Just in the winter, people have need because of the cold," Patel said. "The Indian community is prosperous, so we have to give back to the community. That was the purpose for doing this."
Already, the officers at the Lilburn Police Department, which received a bundle of 15 blankets, are preparing bags with personal items to hand out in addition to the blankets, such as snacks, toothpaste, water, shampoo, soap, combs and more.
"When (the patrol officers) are out doing their normal duties, if they find somebody in the community that could use one, they'll hand them out," Sgt. Gabriel Garner said. "We have a couple areas where we routinely have transit homeless people that'll hang out. We'll check those areas out and distribute them as needed."
Patrol officer Steve Hall said he's been heading the project at the Lilburn Police Department and put some his own money into providing the bags with personal items. He calls the project the "Homeless Assistance Initiative."
Last year, FIAAG was able to hand out 800 blankets, but they have been able to hand our more this year with the help of several politicians and organizations.
"In Georgia, we don't have the coldest winters, but we always have people who could use a blanket during this season," Martin said. "... I am so grateful for the Lawrenceville Police Department, Lilburn Police Department, and Lawrenceville Women's Club for assisting in distributing blankets to the Lawrenceville and Lilburn co-ops."
Martin said he appreciated all of the hard work they do on behalf of this community, and that "together, we will help those who need it most.”
To donate bags and personal items to the Lilburn Police Department, contact Hall at (770) 921-2211.
