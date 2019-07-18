A local nonprofit is hoping to offer Hall County Sheriff's Office employees peace and comfort in the wake of Deputy Nicholas Blane Dixon's July 7 murder by recently sending scripture-inscribed Thin Blue Line dog tags to all the agency's employees.
Point 27 donated the dog tags, called Shields of Strength, to honor Dixon, who was fatally shot after stopping a suspected stolen vehicle. The nonprofit also sent scripture-inscribed folded flag pendant necklaces to Dixon's family members.
“We will never forget the ultimate sacrifice that Deputy Sheriff Dixon made and we will not forget his family. We are forever grateful for these brave men and women in law enforcement,” said Ret. U.S. Army Col. David Dodd, director of Point 27. "We are presenting Thin Blue Line dog tags to thank the officers who worked with Dixon for their putting their lives on the line to protect Americans. The dog tag is engraved with a Bible verse and serves as a physical reminder that God is with them day and night as they patrol and protect the streets of their community. We want them to know we appreciate and value them.”
On the face of the Shield of Strength is an engraved silver American flag, on which one stripe is blue. The back of the dog tag is inscribed with Matthew 5:9, "Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God."
The folded flag pendants are engraved with John 15:13; “Greater love has no one than this; to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.”
In 2018, Point 27 distributed 100,000 Shields of Strength, including to every fallen Georgia law enforcement officer and his family. The nonprofit has done the same this year.