A local marketing firm is celebrating in light of its "award-winning summer."
Lawrenceville-based Accent Creative Group (ACG) has received "multiple" awards and nominations this summer, the agency said, including the Daily Post's 2019 Reader’s Choice for Best Marketing Firm, as well as three different Communicator Awards from the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA).
ACG also was recently nominated for the Gwinnett Chamber’s Moxie Awards in three different categories.
“We are humbled to consistently receive national recognition such as through the Communicator Awards, but it is particularly meaningful to receive notoriety from those in our local community,” said Pam Ledbetter, president of ACG. “The recognition received from the Gwinnett Daily Post and the nominations from the Gwinnett Chamber reinforce the value of our work to our local clients.”
The Daily Post has sponsored the Reader’s Choice Awards for the last six years, and all nominees and winners are chosen by local readers. This year’s awards garnered approximately 30,000 nominations and 60,000 votes.
The Communicator Awards are judged by AIVA, which is made up of more than 600 professionals who come from various departments of visual arts who want to guide the growth of traditional and interactive media.
From AIVA, ACG received the Silver Communicator Award for its city of Johns Creek Visitors Guide 2018-19; the Gold Communicator Award for its Mosaic Georgia logo; and the Gold Communicator Award for its Gwinnett County 200th Anniversary book.
Finally, ACG was nominated for three different awards for the Gwinnett Chamber’s Moxie Awards, including Outstanding Organization and Enlightened Employer. ACG’s Paula Hastings also received a nomination for the Greater Good award.
The Gwinnett Chamber Moxie Awards recognize organizations that are women-led or women-owned and those that support the advancement of women.
The award ceremony, which will be held Aug. 29, recognizes individuals and organizations alike. Organizational awards highlight companies that support the advancement of women, as well as those that are women-led.
The individual awards honor women who are trailblazers in male-dominated fields, Gwinnett County champions, emerging leaders, professionals who are at the peak of their career and those who are generous with their time, talent or resources.